‘Sebaashray’ concludes with record 12.35L patients benefiting

Kolkata: ‘Sebaashray’ an initiative of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee ended on Thursday with 12,35,773 patients having benefited by it. This has been a new record.

As many as 69,057 individuals walked into the mega camps on the last day and 59,175 underwent diagnostic tests.

About 74,843 patients received free medicines and 115 critical cases were referred for advanced care.

In a post on X, Banerjee on Thursday stated: “There is an old adage that every curtain must fall, every show must end. But #Sebaashray refuses to conform to such finality. Today, as this 75-day journey concludes, its true impact is only beginning to unfold. Sebaashray has shattered barriers, bridging the gap between despair and hope. For countless individuals, it has been the difference between suffering in silence and receiving the medical care they never thought possible.”

He further pointed out: “We ended on a resounding high – 12,35,773 PATIENTS have received medical attention through Sebaashray. Just today, 69,057 individuals walked into our mega camps, 59,175 underwent diagnostic tests, 74,843 received free medicines, and 115 critical cases were referred for advanced care.”

Banerjee also expressed his gratitude to all the people who were involved in the initiative. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude and salute to everyone involved in this project - Doctors, nurses, lab technicians and volunteers for their unwavering dedication and selfless commitment to serving the people. #Sebaashray would not have been possible without your love and support.

Diamond Harbour, I remain at your service until my last breath.”