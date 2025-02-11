Sebaashray: Child struggling with tumour undergoes free surgery

Kolkata: After Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s assurance, a child who was struggling with a tumour has undergone surgery free of cost.

The patient was first brought to a ‘Sebaashray’ Health camp where Banerjee met the child.

“During his visit to Sebaashray health camp in Falta, Shri @abhishekaitc met a child struggling with a benign tumour on his hand. Moved by his plight, he ensured the little one received the medical attention he deserved. The child has undergone a successful operation- completely free of cost!” said Trinamool Congress in its post on X. This is not just assistance; this is compassion in action. A leader who truly stands by the people, ensuring no one is left behind, Trinamool Congress said.

Since the initiative was started in different Assembly constituencies under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha, over 6 lakh individuals have availed of free treatment and other health services. On the ninth day of camps in Metiabruz, as many as 34 camps were organised on Monday. Banerjee in a post on X said: “At its core, Sebaashray is about an UNRELENTING DRIVE to reach more people, serve more families and heal more patients. It is a MISSION THAT DOES NOT PAUSE, a COMMITMENT THAT DOES NOT WAVER. Since inception, 6,17,165 individuals have received free, quality healthcare. Just today, the 34 Health Camps in Metiabruz extended medical services to 13,406 people. This is SERVICE WITHOUT LIMITS and COMMITMENT WITHOUT COMPROMISE!”

A harbinger of social justice for the people in Diamond Harbour (DH), MP Abhishek Banerjee had launched free health camps ‘Sebaashray’, which no public representative in the country either in assemblies or in Lok Sabha constituencies ever attempted. It has been an unprecedented initiative under which around 1,200-1,400 doctors have been brought together under one roof, a feat no one has ever dared to attempt before. More than 23 lakh people are expected to avail of free treatment under this

unique initiative.