‘Sebaashray’ camps: 58 patients undergo free cataract surgery

Kolkata: The ‘Sebaashray’ health initiative of Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has turned into a major help for the people as about 58 eye patients from Maheshtala have undergone free cataract surgery at two private eye hospitals.

Many eye patients who visited several camps in different parts of Diamond Harbour during the period of the camps have benefited. Many of them have been sent to private health establishments following the initiative of Diamond Harbour MP.

The Sebaashray initiative had helped two children suffering from a complicated nerve disease by sending them to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, for advance treatment. A 21-year-old patient was also helped by Banerjee who assured all help to him required in undergoing a free tumour surgery.

From heart surgery of a 9-year-old to cataract surgeries of elderly patients among other necessary medical assistance, Sebaashray is a testament of the Diamond Harbour model that has shaped the society and shown a path to the entire country as to how to create a better tomorrow for its citizens.

Banerjee is the first MP in the country who has taken such a unique initiative that has been benefitting thousands of people in Diamond Harbour as well as from outside.

Banerjee on repeated occasions said that public service is not about seeking recognition or personal validation. It is a commitment to responsibility — one that demands continuous effort rather than celebration.