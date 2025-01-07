‘Sebaashray’ achieves new milestone of serving over 22K patients in single day

Kolkata: The brainchild of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, ‘Sebaashray’ health camps on Tuesday achieved a new milestone with 22,889 patients being served only on Tuesday till 6 pm taking the total number of patients receiving “life-changing” free healthcare services since the inception of the initiative to 81,471. Tuesday was the sixth day of the health camps in Diamond Harbour.

Announcing the unrivalled feat, MP Abhishek Banerjee posted on X: “A proud milestone for ‘Sebaashray’! For the first time since its inception, the health camps in Diamond Harbour have SURPASSED 20,000 registrations, with a total of 22,889 patients served in a day. To date, 81,471 individuals have received life-changing, free healthcare services through this initiative.”

Taking to social media, Banerjee further added: “SEBAASHRAY has grown far beyond its original mission of providing medical check-ups, diagnostic tests and medicines. It has become a symbol of hope, offering a better quality of life to the people of Diamond Harbour. This achievement is just the beginning of an even greater impact to come!”

‘Sebaashray’ has already emerged “as a case study of being one of the biggest humanitarian campaigns worldwide”. The main objective of the move is to be a lifeline for the vulnerable section of the society and a testament to the belief that service to humanity is the greatest virtue, is making waves and leaving a lasting impact on people’s lives. The achievement is just the beginning of an even greater impact to come, believe the Trinamool Congress leaders.

On last Sunday, on the fourth day of the initiative, a 9-year-old boy from Diamond Harbour with serious heart complications was given immediate medical attention.

In another case, a 70-year-old Hossain Mallick, who visited one of the ‘Sebaashray’ camps in Diamond Harbour, suffered a severe stroke on the same day. Thanks to the swift response of the doctors and volunteers on-site, emergency treatment was immediately administered and they were admitted to different hospitals.