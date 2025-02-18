‘Sebaashray’: About 48 people undergo free cataract surgeries

Kolkata: The ‘Sebaashray’ health initiative of Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday facilitated free-of-cost cataract surgeries for 43 elderly individuals from Falta and five from Bishnupur.

An issued statement said that the surgeries were successful. They were conducted at Vivekananda Mission Asram Netra Niramay Niketan and Renuka Eye Institute.

Abhishek wrote on X: “Public service is not about seeking recognition or personal validation. It is a commitment to responsibility- one that demands continuous effort rather than celebration. Since its inception, 7,09,617 people have benefited from health check-ups, diagnostic tests, free medicines and referral services provided at #Sebaashray camps. Today, on Day 47, the 42 health camps in Satgachia catered to the healthcare needs of 13,296 patients.”

Recently, the Sebaashray initiative helped two children suffering from a complicated nerve disease by sending them to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, for advance treatment. A 21-year-old patient was also helped by Banerjee who assured all help to him required in undergoing a free tumour surgery.

From heart surgery of a 9-year-old to cataract surgeries of elderly patients among other necessary medical assistance - Sebaashray is a testament of the Diamond Harbour model that is shaping the society and showing a path to the entire country as to how to create a better tomorrow for its citizens. Banerjee is the first MP in the country who has taken such a unique initiative that has been benefitting thousands of people in Diamond Harbour as well as from outside.