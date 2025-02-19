‘Sebaashray’: About 13 people undergo free cataract surgeries

Kolkata: As many as 13 elderly individuals from Satgachia under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha have undergone free cataract surgeries at a private eye clinic which has become possible because of the ground breaking initiative of Abhishek Banerjee, ‘Sebaashray’.

Banerjee, Diamond Harbour MP on social media on Wednesday said: “Every ounce of my blood and sweat is dedicated to fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people of Diamond Harbour, ensuring that their trust is never misplaced. #Sebaashray is my pledge to stand by them in sickness and in health.”

In a post on X, Banerjee further stated: “SEBAASHRAY is restoring what time and circumstance have taken away. For 13 elderly individuals from Satgachia, today marked a turning point as they underwent free cataract surgeries at Drishti Eye Care Centre. After years of blurred vision, they can now see the world with renewed clarity. This is what Sebaashray stands for. It is a promise that no one, regardless of age or circumstance, will be denied the simple yet profound joy of seeing their loved ones, their surroundings and their future in a new light.” Meanwhile, around 7,23,476 individuals have benefited from comprehensive healthcare services including check-ups, diagnostic tests, free medicines, and referral services since the inception of ‘Sebaashray’ camp. On Wednesday itself around 42 health camps in Satgachia extended care to 13,859 patients, addressing their concerns with

precision and compassion. Expert doctors from Bangalore and Kolkata will jointly treat a patient Neha Maji; thanks to the initiative of Banerjee. Neha diagnosed with motor neuron disease SMA Type 3 went to take treatment with a paediatric neurologist at NIMHANS, Bangalore. Until then, she continued to receive regular physiotherapy through Sebaashray.