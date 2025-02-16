‘Sebaashray’: Abhishek sends 2 kids to NIMHANS for advance treatment

Kolkata: ‘Sebaashray’ health initiative of Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has now helped two children suffering from a complicated nerve disease by sending them to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, for advance treatment.

One of the patients, Almisha Khatun, is suffering from birth asphyxia. Her family is from Nodakhali, South 24-Parganas. They had visited Satgachia ‘Sebaashray’ camp. The other patient is Neha Majhi. She is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy. Her family is from Hooghly and had visited Diamond Harbour, SDO ground camp.

After necessary tests, it was found that both patients need advanced treatment and check-up. Abhishek ensured that both the patients along with their parents visit NIMHANS, Bengaluru for further check-up. They departed for Bengaluru on February 15 and had an appointment with the senior doctor in NIMHANS on Sunday. Dr Suraj Halder, along with a Sebaashray volunteer, is also accompanying them.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old patient was helped by Banerjee through the Sebaashray initiative which has assured all help required in undergoing a free tumour surgery.

Abhishek took full responsibility for the treatment of the patient Sk. Hasibul, giving him and his family hope in their toughest battle. Hasibul, a resident of Metiabruz, has been fighting a tough battle for weeks due to immense pain in his spinal cord. It paralysed his left leg, making him dependent on a wheelchair.

Hasibul’s hopes for survival appeared bleak until February 4 when Banerjee met him during a visit to Metiabruz. The latter asked the doctors associated with Sebaashray to provide necessary medical assistance to Hasibul.

The very next day, he was admitted to a private hospital. After necessary tests, he was diagnosed with a tumour in the spinal cord which required an urgent surgery. Banerjee again stepped in, ensuring his treatment would proceed without financial burden.

After meeting Hasibul, Banerjee on Saturday expressed his happiness. He posted on social media: “Today, as I stood before him, watching his unfiltered joy and optimism, I felt an indescribable sense of fulfillment. I am confident that before long, Hasibul will embrace life with

renewed strength.”

From heart surgery of a 9-year-old to cataract surgeries of elderly patients among other necessary medical assistance — Sebaashray is a testament of the Diamond Harbour model that is shaping the society and showing a path to the entire country as to how to create a better tomorrow for its citizens. Banerjee is the first MP in the country who has taken such a unique initiative that has been benefitting thousands of people in Diamond Harbour as well as from outside.