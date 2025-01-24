Sebaashray: Abhishek checks on minor’s health after surgery

Kolkata: Checking on the health of the 9-year-old Altaf Hosen Ghorami who underwent surgery for a heart condition, Abhishek Banerjee, Diamond Harbour MP and TMC national general secretary, said the essence of his ‘Sebaashray’ health care initiative lies in its commitment to selfless service and the profound impact it creates in people’s lives.

Banerjee visited 9-year-old Altaf Hosen Ghorami at the Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, where the young boy recently underwent a life-saving surgery for a congenital cardiac anomaly. Abhishek spoke with Altaf personally, offering encouragement and ensuring that the child’s recovery was on track. He also instructed the medical team to ensure the best post-operative care for Altaf. In an issued statement, he said: “Today, as I met 9-year-old Altaf Hosen Ghorami, who underwent a critical cardiac surgery after his condition was identified at a Sebaashray camp, I was overwhelmed by the sight of his vibrant smile and his parents’ visible relief. Altaf’s story is a testament to what collective resolve and meticulous execution can achieve. From timely diagnosis to successful surgery at Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital on January 18, every step reaffirmed the power of purposeful intervention. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the exemplary dedication of the medical team that embraced the immense responsibility of saving a young life. Altaf’s smile is now etched in my memory, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration as we continue this mission”.

Further, it was stated that on Thursday, 47 health camps served 8529 people where 6737 patients underwent diagnostic tests, 7515 patients received free medicines and 21 critical cases were referred for advanced care.