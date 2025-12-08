Sebaashray 2 records more than 9,000 registrations as of Dec 6

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) reiterated its commitment to universal healthcare as the party highlighted the ongoing impact of Sebaashray 2, a large-scale humanitarian initiative spearheaded by TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Sharing visuals from Maheshtala, the party wrote: “Ensuring good health for all is our commitment. With this ideal, Sebaashray2 continues to move forward.” The programme, now in its seventh day in Maheshtala, has been providing free, top-quality medical services to thousands, including elderly citizens, women and children.

Abhishek Banerjee, in a detailed post, described Sebaashray as a mission rooted in compassion. He wrote that “when care is sincere, the impact is unmistakable”, adding that the initiative aims to bring healthcare directly to the doorsteps of vulnerable communities. His post highlighted the experience of 22 elderly residents who underwent free cataract surgeries at Vivekananda Mission Ashram Netra Niramay Niketan after years of living with blurred vision and silent suffering. “What once felt like a distant hope has now opened into a doorway of clarity,” Banerjee wrote, emphasising that Sebaashray restores not just eyesight, but dignity, confidence and independence.

The camps are witnessing heavy footfall daily, with 9,322 registrations as of December 6, and 5,053 people receiving medicines, according to party data. Additionally, 5,162 patients have undergone tests and 162 individuals have been referred for specialised treatment. From general check-ups to specialised consultations, diagnostics and post-operative care, every service is being provided at zero cost.

In one such case from Maheshtala, a biker injured in a road accident received immediate medical attention under the Sebaashray programme, underscoring how the initiative has become a lifeline in emergency situations as well. Local residents say the prompt treatment prevented complications and ensured the patient’s recovery.

Sebaashray 2, according to TMC leaders, showcases the model of welfare-driven governance the party seeks to strengthen across Bengal.