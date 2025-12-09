Sebaashray 2 makes strong debut in Metiaburuz

Kolkata: Sebaashray 2 marked a powerful beginning in Metiaburuz on Monday, as the community healthcare initiative opened its first camp in the area to an overwhelming public response. Residents arrived early morning, reflecting both the scale of local medical needs and the growing trust the programme has built across the city.

Healthcare teams — including doctors, nurses and volunteers — worked in close coordination to ensure every visitor received careful attention. The day’s figures underscored the camp’s immediate impact: 1,915 diagnostic tests were conducted to facilitate timely detection and early treatment. A total of 1,831 patients received essential medicines at no cost, while 3,117 residents completed consultations with detailed advice on follow-up care. Additionally, 355 individuals were referred for specialised medical support as required.

Since the inception of Sebaashray 2, the initiative has recorded 50,226 registrations and conducted 16 camps, with organisers noting that the first day at Metiaburuz was among the most engaged so far.

Officials said the debut reaffirmed the programme’s core promise — to deliver humane, accessible and reliable healthcare.