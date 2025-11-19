Seba Magnum Hosp asked to pay Rs 1.5L compensation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed Seba Magnum hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to the family members of a patient for negligence.

Sudipta Kumar Khan had lodged a complaint with the commission. It heard the case earlier and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the private hospital. The family members of the patient moved Calcutta High Court and it has again referred the case to the WBCERC for reconsideration.

During a second hearing of the case the commission found that the hospital had claimed that they did not take fees for a corrective surgery but in reality it took the amount. After the patient was admitted to hospital, she had developed a neck femur fracture during her stay at the hospital.

The hospital authorities had claimed that they performed a curative surgery against which they did not charge any amount. During the rehearing, the commission found that the hospital had charged the patient for curative surgery. The hospital, however, denied that neck femur fracture occurred during the stay in the hospital. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has however directed the hospital to pay the compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh.