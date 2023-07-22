Seat allotment results for PUBDET 2023 on July 27

Kolkata: After the announcement of PUBDET 2023 results on July 7, the first round of seat allotment results will be done on July 27 by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).



The Board conducted the Common Entrance Examination (PUBDET-2023) for the academic session 2023-24. They will be arranging for the e-counselling and provisional/ allotment as well. From July 27-31, the candidates will be able to make the payment of seat acceptance fee, report to the university for document verification and admission.

The second round of seat allotment will be announced on August 2. Accordingly, the fresh allottees will be able to participate in the process from August 2-7. Furthermore, the third round of seat allotment result will be announced on August 8 and the process will be held from August 8-10.

They have also published the availability of course-wise and category-wise seats for the first round for admission in Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses as provided by the Presidency University.

According to the UG seat matrix, Bengali and English has 38 seats, Hindi has 30, History has 46, Philosophy has 20, Political Science has 31, Sociology has 31, Performing Arts has 15, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Economics have 53 each, Geography has 28, Geology has 31,

Life Sciences has 116, and Statistics has 28 seats. In total, there are 665 seats across

these courses.