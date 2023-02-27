Season’s first: Sandakphu sees ‘light snowfall’

siliguri: After an endless wait, finally it’s snow time in Sandakphu. The highest point of Bengal (11930 ft) ushered the first snowfall of the winter season and the year 2023 on Sunday night. However, such late snowfall and the near absence of winter rains this season had left the environmentalists worried.



“There was light snowfall in Sandakphu from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday. Around 2 inch of snow has accumulated,” stated Chandran Pradhan, president, Singhalila Land Rover Owners Association. On Sunday, there were around 22 tourists at Sandakphu.

On Monday, three vehicles ferried 18 tourists went up to Sandakphu from Maneybhanjyang. “With news of the snow, we expect tourist footfall to increase. This year there was hardly any winter rain and no snowfall in Sandakphu prior to Sunday,”

added Pradhan.

Usually temperatures in Sandakphu, located at 11930 ft, plummet with the advent of winter. Rain and snow are witnessed throughout winter. With the advent of spring, from the end of February, the Rhododendrons start blooming, attracting a large number of tourists. This time the rhododendron bloom is also scanty.

However over the past few years, the weather pattern has changed drastically. Environmentalists blame it on climate change. “This year, during winter, Sandakphu witnessed sunshine and clear blue skies. There was hardly any rain or snow. Low temperatures along with rain and snow prevent pests and larvae from destroying the rhododendron buds. With temperatures soaring pests and larvae have damaged the rhododendron buds. Therefore rhododendron bloom is scanty. All this is owing to climate change,” stated Bharat Prakash Rai, Federation of Societies for Environment Protection (FOSEP.)

Located in the Singhalila National Park, Sandhakphu is a world famous trekking spot. Sandakphu offers breathtaking views of Mount Everest, Mount Kanchenjunga and is a famous sunrise viewing spot.

This National Park is a bio-diverse hotspot with a total area of 78.9 sq km. It is the natural habitat for rare flora and fauna. More than 20 species of Rhododendrons trees can be found here and it is the house for the famous Himalayan Black Bear and the Red Panda.

“On Wednesday the Singhalila Landrover Owners Association will engage in a cleaning drive from Tonglu to Sandakphu,” stated Pradhan. There are 100 vehicles ferrying tourists from Maneybhanjyang to Sandakphu and Phalut.

Maneybhanjyang, 28 km from Darjeeling and located on the Indo-Nepal border is treated as the base camp for the Sandakphu trek or ride. The distance from Maneybhanjyang to Sandakphu is 32 km. The distance of Sandakphu to Phalut (11811 ft) is 15kms.

Due to heavy snowfall, the road leading to Tsongmo Lake and Nathula Pass in Sikkim remained closed on Monday. “The road is closed from 14th mile owing to heavy snowfall. As of now we are not issuing tourist permits,” stated Tenzing Loden Lepcha, Superintendent of Police, East District, Sikkim.

“Due to passage of western disturbances Sikkim and adjoining regions in West Bengal have been receiving rainfall and snow on the higher reaches. In the next two days light rain will occur at a few places over Sikkim and adjoining Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts with snowfall in the higher reaches. However the intensity will decrease from Tuesday onwards,” stated Dr. Gopinath Raha, in-charge of the IMD centre at Gangtok.