Seasonal viruses affecting people of all ages: Experts

kolkata: With virus and bacteria-infected cases on a rise in the city, more people are getting admitted to hospitals. A combination of seasonal viruses is affecting people of all ages with many children complaining of high fever.



There has been a spurt of influenza-like symptoms among people in the past few weeks with the fluctuating weather contributing towards infection as a catalyst, warned the city doctors. Doctors can often identify the nature of ailments and possible causes which might have triggered the ailments through symptoms even before conducting a test on the patients. Tests are, however, carried out to confirm the causes. However, it has become difficult to preliminary diagnose the causes of fever as multiple factors are determining the infections. The doctors are therefore safely prescribing paracetamols, said a senior pathologist in the city.Due to an attack of a combination of viruses and bacteria, most houses are running a fever. What is common among them is that if one member of a family is affected with a fever, the others in the family get affected one after the other.

“Physicians are often in a fix to determine which virus has triggered the ailments,” said Dr G Mukherjee.Sources said that some private and children’s hospitals in the city are admitting kids who are running a high fever alongside other ailments. viral fever is often triggering high temperatures in patients. In many cases, the victims are reported to be children.Doctors advised that a cold sponge can be applied within 30 minutes after the fever shoots up. The method must be applied in the case of children. “When the pandemic was at its peak, the majority of viral infections reported were due to Covid. However, other viral infections are predominant now as the Covid infection has turned milder,” said Dr Mukherjee.