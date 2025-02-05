Search continues for injured elephant in Targhera Range

JALPAIGURI: A search operation is underway to locate the injured elephant that was struck by an earthmover (JCB) and injured while charging at a concrete watchtower. Despite efforts by forest officials, the elephant remained untraced on Tuesday, though briefly spotted on Monday. Extensive searches across the Targhera Range have yielded no results. The Forest department plans to resume the operation on Wednesday, with medical treatment set to begin once the elephant is found.

The elephant was last seen roaming alone near the Chiravija Bridge on Monday before joining a herd, only to separate again. Forest officials fear that its health may deteriorate further without timely medical intervention following a proper assessment.

To coordinate the rescue and treatment, an emergency meeting was held on Monday, attended by Jalpaiguri Forest Division DFO Vikas V, Baikunthapur Forest Division DFO M Raja, and Gorumara Wildlife Division DFO Dwija Pratim Sen. A three-member veterinary team was formed to provide medical care once the elephant is located.

Search teams from the Baikunthapur Forest Division began combing the forest near the Chiravija Bridge and Apalchand Forest from Tuesday morning. Despite extensive efforts on foot and bicycles, the elephant was not found. Forest personnel, equipped with firearms for safety, expanded their search deeper into the forest as the day progressed.

DFO of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, Dwija Pratim Sen, talking to the Millennium Post, stated: “Forest workers conducted an extensive search on Tuesday but were unable to locate the elephant. The operation will resume on Wednesday and once the elephant is found, medical treatment will commence immediately.”

The incident occurred on Saturday when the wild elephant strayed from the Apalchand Forest into West Damdim and East Damdim in the Malbazar subdivision of the Jalpaiguri district. Local residents reportedly harassed the animal, prompting it to charge at a watchtower, causing panic among tourists. The situation escalated when an earthmover was used to drive the elephant away, leading to its injuries.

Following the incident, the Forest department arrested the JCB’s driver, Aman Ekka, and seized the vehicle. Additionally, legal action has been initiated against a group of villagers for wildlife harassment.