Search and rescue exercise flagged off

Kolkata: A two-day Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX 2025), organised by Rescue & Coordination Centre, Kolkata, was inaugurated on Thursday with the participation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport officials.

The seminar, ahead of the exercise on February 28, focused on inter-agency collaboration strategies aimed at enhancing coordination between civil aviation authorities, defence agencies and emergency response teams.

Nivedita Dubey, regional executive director, Eastern Region, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said: “The Eastern Region plays a vital role in India’s aviation landscape, and hosting SAREX 2025 here in Kolkata underscores our commitment to preparedness and innovation. The seminar today is a step toward strengthening coordination among stakeholders, improving communication systems and adopting cutting-edge technology in SAR operations. Our goal is to ensure a seamless, efficient and well-coordinated response mechanism that saves lives.”

Priyanka Singla, special secretary of the state Disaster Management & Civil Defence department said that the state is committed to strengthening SAR preparedness through policy frameworks, inter-agency cooperation and cutting-edge innovation. SAREX 2025 serves as a vital platform to exchange knowledge and enhance collective ability to respond to emergencies.