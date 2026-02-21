Sealdah–Bangaon services to be cancelled, curtailed on Feb 21

Kolkata: Train services on the Sealdah–Bangaon section in Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division will be regulated from 10.45 pm on February 21 to 7.45 am on February 22 for construction of a Limited Height Subway in the Chandpara–Thakurnagar section, leading to cancellation and short termination of several trains.



Four pairs of Sealdah–Bangaon trains will remain cancelled on February 21.

On February 22, one pair each of Sealdah–Bangaon and Barasat–Bangaon trains will be cancelled. A Sealdah–Bangaon train on February 21 will terminate at Gobardanga.

On February 22, six Bangaon–Sealdah trains will originate from Gobardanga, while five Sealdah–Bangaon trains will terminate there.

One Bangaon–Majerhat local will originate from Barasat.

In the Krishnanagar–Lalgola section, a six-hour block from 9.50 am to 3.50 pm will disrupt services on February 22 and two pair of trains will be cancelled on the Krishnanagar–Lalgola and Sealdah–Lalgola routes.

While a Kolkata–Lalgola MEMU will be short terminated at Ranaghat on February 21, eight trains will be short terminated or originate at Ranaghat and Debagram on February 22.

In Howrah division, eight suburban trains will remain cancelled on February 22 for maintenance work, and a Katwa–Azimganj passenger will be rescheduled by 30 minutes.