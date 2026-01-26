Sealdah–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express begins commercial service

Kolkata: The Sealdah–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express commenced its first commercial run on Saturday, becoming the first Amrit Bharat category train to directly connect Sealdah with Banaras.

The tri-weekly service will depart Sealdah every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 pm and arrive at Banaras at 7:20 am the next day.

The corresponding service will leave Banaras every Friday, Sunday and Tuesday at 10:10 pm and reach Sealdah at 9:55 am the following day. During its overnight journey, the train will halt at Durgapur, Asansol Junction, Madhupur Junction, Jasidih Junction, Patna Junction and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. Railway officials said the service is operated with engines at both ends under a push–pull configuration, aimed at improving acceleration, operational efficiency and ride stability.

The 18-coach rake includes eight sleeper class coaches, eight general second-class coaches and two LSLRDPP coaches for Divyangjan passengers.