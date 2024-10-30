Sealdah: Youth stabbed, shot at

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly stabbed and shot at by a group of miscreants near the DRM office in Sealdah in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, the injured youth identified as Imran is a garments’ businessman who is also a promoter in the area. In the wee hours of Tuesday, he was allegedly called over the phone by someone. After getting the call, Imran left home. Around 3:15 am, when Imran reached near the DRM office on Kaizer Street, a group of miscreants allegedly attacked him.

Imran was stabbed multiple times using sharp weapons. It is also alleged that the miscreants fired a few rounds at him. One bullet reportedly touched his fingers and passed.

Hearing Imran screaming and gunshot, local people gathered and rushed him to NRS Hospital from where Imran was shifted to SSKM Hospital. During preliminary investigation, cops suspect four persons attacked the promoter.

Imran’s family members also told the cops about the accused persons who are claimed by them as criminals. Police are also checking the background of Imran. It is suspected that the attack was an outcome of an old enmity.