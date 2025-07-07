Sealdah Stn: Minor girl rescued from trafficking bid, 2 arrested

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Sealdah Railway Station rescued a 16-year-old girl from an attempted human trafficking operation on July 4 and apprehended two women allegedly involved in the case.

The incident came to light when personnel from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the RPF Sealdah Main Post noticed a visibly distressed girl on Platform No. 12 during a routine drive. On being questioned, the minor identified herself as Sahani Parveen from Canning and said she had been lured with promises of a high-paying job in Delhi. She added that she had been handed over to an unknown woman by a relative, with her parents’ consent, a method often used in trafficking cases.

Based on her statement, the RPF detained Aklima Khatun Molla (47), who was accompanying the girl. During interrogation, Aklima confessed that she was about to hand the girl over to another accomplice, Mariyam Bibi (39), for onward travel to Delhi on train No. 12379. Mariyam Bibi was subsequently taken into custody as well.

According to RPF officials, Mariyam Bibi stated that her role was limited to transporting the girl to a person named “Naseer” in Delhi, who would then force her into domestic labour. Aklima Khatun Molla confessed to being involved in similar activities for some time and admitted to receiving Rs 1,500 for each girl trafficked for domestic servitude.

Rajeev Saxena, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sealdah, described the intervention as a “major breakthrough” that prevented a minor from falling victim to exploitation. “The dedication and sharp instincts of our RPF team ensured that this vicious cycle was broken right here at Sealdah,” he said.

Both accused have undergone medical examinations at NRS Medical College and Hospital, along with the rescued girl. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Sealdah, and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The girl is currently under the care of GRPS Sealdah and is receiving

necessary support.