Sealdah Stn: Cops seize firearms with ammo from Malda resident

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police (KP) nabbed a resident of Malda and seized six fire arms along with multiple rounds of ammunition from Sealdah Railway Station early on Monday morning.

The accused Hassan Sheikh of Kaliachak in Malda was produced at the Bankshall Court and has been remanded to police custody till March 31.

Sources said, after getting a tip off about Hasan’s arrival in Sealdah, STF personnel were keeping a stringent vigil in and around the Railway station. Information was he will arrive in Hate-Bajare Express. Cops maintained a vigil from Sunday night. When Hassan was not traced till early morning, cops were sure he would arrive as per his plan. Accordingly, plain clothed police were deployed on platforms. After the train arrived around 5:30 am, Hassan was spotted. Police team followed the suspect and intercepted him outside the station that is under jurisdiction of Entally Police Station.

During a search of his bag, police found two improvised single shot firearms, four improvised 7mm semi-automatic pistols fitted with dual magazines, two rounds of 8MM cartridges and six rounds of 7.65 mm cartridges hidden in the garments Hassan was carrying. After a preliminary probe, cops learnt Hassan had procured the firearms from Khagaria in Bihar. It is suspected that he intended to sell those in the city.

During January, STF, Kolkata had arrested five persons and seized two firearms, including one 7mm semi- automatic pistol and one single shot firearm along with 15 rounds of live ammunition near Surendranath College in Sealdah Baithakkhana area. On February 8, three persons were arrested by the STF from Burrabazar area on MG Road with one 9mm semi- automatic pistol, one 7mm semi automatic pistol, four empty magazines and 17 rounds of bullet. Last year during November, STF Kolkata had seized three single shot firearms, two 7 mm semi-automatic pistols, 50 rounds of 8MM live cartridges and 40 rounds of 7.65mm live cartridges from a person Md. Ismail Khan from Baithakkhana Road.