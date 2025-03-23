Sealdah Station gets new entry/exit gate to ease passenger movement & congestion

Kolkata: Sealdah Station, one of Kolkata’s busiest Railway hubs, has introduced a second entry/exit gate at Sealdah South Station to improve passenger movement and ease congestion.

The newly-opened gate, accessible via West Canal Road, will provide an alternative to the overcrowded main entry points. Commuters from Beliaghata Road, Shyambazar and Salt Lake can now access the station directly, bypassing the congested APC Road. Handling 15-18 lakh passengers daily, Sealdah often experiences heavy rush, especially during peak hours and festive seasons. The new gate is expected to reduce walking distances, improve crowd dispersal and enhance security. It will also aid in the faster evacuation of passengers during emergencies.

“The newly-established entry/exit gate will improve accessibility and this state-of-the-art facility will, in turn, stimulate local economic growth,” said Deepak Nigam, Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah.

The project was completed in record time by the Sealdah Division.