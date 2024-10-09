Sealdah Station and DRM office adorned for Durga Puja

Kolkata: Sealdah Station, a prominent landmark in Kolkata, connecting suburbs to the City of Joy, is decorated with colourful lights for Durga Puja. The station’s facade features scenes from Hindu mythology, particularly of Durga Puja festival. The platform and concourse areas are also illuminated with festive lights.



To accommodate the increased passenger flow during the festival, Sealdah Division, as per the directions of DRM (Sealdah) Deepak Nigam, has implemented special measures, including operating 20 additional local trains, throughout the night to facilitate travel for suburban residents. Additional security measures will be implemented at stations and trains to ensure safety and order. Doctors and medical staff will be stationed at major stations, including Sealdah and Dumdum. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Commercial department staff are being specially engaged to handle the heavy rush. Crowd management systems will be strategically placed to guide the large flow of passengers.