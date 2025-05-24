Sealdah South Section: Women block rail lines, protest over coach shortage

Kolkata: Train services on the Baruipur-Lakshmikantapur section of Eastern Railway’s (ER) Sealdah Division were severely disrupted for nearly three-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning after women commuters blocked rail lines, demanding more comfortable seating arrangements. The agitation began around 6:08 am at Mathurapur Road station and continued in phases at various stations along the Lakshmikantapur section, leading to widespread delays. According to Eastern Railway officials, four pairs of EMU local trains were cancelled. Several other trains were halted mid-route, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded for hours.

The first blockade at Mathurapur Road lasted until 7:11 am, followed by a prolonged demonstration at Gocharan from 6:58 am to 9:25 am. Another protest broke out at Jaynagar Majilpur, continuing from 7:16 am to 8:18 am. Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police rushed to the sites and managed to persuade demonstrators to lift the blockade at Mathurapur. However, minor scuffles were reported during negotiations at Gocharan. Protesting women alleged that overcrowding in ladies’ coaches had reached unbearable levels. They claimed that the 5:50 am Lakshmikantapur-Sealdah local train doesn’t have enough ladies’ coaches, making daily travel uncomfortable and often chaotic. “Boarding the overcrowded train is a daily struggle and altercations in the women’s compartments have become routine,” said one of the demonstrators at Mathurapur. Many also claimed they were unable to find seats or even board safely during peak hours. Railway officials pointed out that the number of ladies’ coaches was recently increased. Until mid-April, only two of the 12 EMU coaches, one at each end, were reserved for women. Since then, half of the third coach at both ends has also been earmarked for women, bringing the total to three coaches.