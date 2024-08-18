Sealdah South section: 36 trains cancelled due to blockade

Kolkata: Over a three-hour blockade at Subhasgram Station by daily commuters on Sunday morning disrupted services in the Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway. As a result, 36 trains

were cancelled.

The public agitation began at 7:53 am. Frustrated by regular delays and cancellations of trains, daily commuters blocked both the up and down lines, leading to a complete blockade of the Sonarpur-Baruipur section. Several local trains were detained for a long time and a total of 36 local trains were cancelled due to the protest. The affected routes included Sealdah to Lakshmikantapur, Diamond Harbour, Baruipur, Sonarpur, Canning and Budge Budge. A protesting commuter said: “Saturday’s 6 pm train arrived at the station at 7:30 pm. Similar delays are happening very frequently and we are tired of facing delays and cancellation every day.” A Baruipur local train on Sunday morning was suddenly cancelled which angered the commuters’ waiting for the train and that led to the agitation.

To diffuse the situation and restore normal services, officials of Railway administration reached the spot and after getting assurance from the Rail authorities, the daily commuters withdrew their agitation. Normal train services resumed on the Sealdah South section around 11:00 am.