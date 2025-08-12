Sealdah-Ranaghat route: It’s ‘thumbs up’ for ER’s AC local as it makes its maiden run

Kolkata: The daily grind on the Sealdah–Ranaghat route took a cooler turn on Monday as Eastern Railway rolled out its first-ever AC local train on the busy suburban corridor.

Carrying around 2,503 passengers, the inaugural run left Ranaghat at 8:29 am and reached Sealdah at 10:10 am.

Tickets for this train are available both offline and online through the UTS App. While most of the passengers had proper tickets, one was caught at by the checkers trying to hide behind the seats. As he was asked to show his ticket, he tried to escape from the compartment. Finally, after some chaos, a penalty was charged.

Ticket checker Pijush Kanti Ghosh stated: “Few people were unaware of the fare and boarded with regular passes. We requested them to disembark at the next stations.”

Excitement was evident as the rake rolled into the station, with passengers pulling out mobile cameras to capture the debut run of Eastern Railways first AC local train. Featuring interconnected coaches, wide double-sealed panoramic windows, and chilled air-conditioning, it promises a sweat-free commute even during peak hours. Chaitali Saha, a daily commuter from Sodepur, felt the fare should be reduced “for the sake of common people,” while another passenger, Saheli Dey, said it was “justified only if the promised services are delivered.” Railways initially announced a single service in each direction — down from Ranaghat at 8:29 am, reaching Sealdah at 10:10 am, and up from Sealdah at 6:50 pm, reaching Ranaghat at 8:32 pm.

This limited schedule raises questions about its ability to meet peak-hour demand, stated a commuter. With stops at Chakdaha, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Dumdum, and Bidhannagar, Eastern Railways first AC EMU drew an overwhelming response, with commuters eager to experience the new ride. According to Railway authorities, the AC local marks the start of a broader effort to modernise the suburban network.