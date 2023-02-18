Sealdah: Many local trains cancelled from Feb 18-19

kolkata: Several local trains of Sealdah division have been cancelled from February 18 (Saturday) to February 19 (Sunday) for the track maintenance work at Sealdah railway station.



On the mentioned days, there will be a ten hour power block, starting from 11 pm on February 18 to 9 am on February 19. According to the railway officials, the block is essential from the safety point of view as well as smooth running of trains.

To accommodate the maintenance work, the railway has cancelled one pair of Bangaon local train, one pair of Habra local train, one pair of Dankuni local train, one pair of Ranaghat local train, one pair of Kalyani Simanta local train, one pair of Barrackpore local train and one pair of Shantipur local train.

Meanwhile, two local trains–Budge Budge to Sealdah and Naihati to Sealdah–will be cancelled on February 19 as traffic and power block has been planned on the Up and Down chord line as well as platform number one of the Ballygunge station for 10 hours 35 minutes. The block has been planned for the dismantling of an old foot over bridge at the Ballygunge station. Apart from this, two local trains including Budge Budge to Naihati and Naihati to Budge Budge will be diverted to Sealdah (South) and Sealdah (Main) instead of Naihati and Budge Budge respectively.