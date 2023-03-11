Sealdah main line: 25 local trains cancelled

Kolkata: Multiple local trains were cancelled on Sealdah main line due to non-interlocking work in connection with the commissioning of a third line with automatic signalling between Naihati and Kalyani. The regulations of trains started from March 10 and will continue till March 14.



About 25 pairs of local trains will remain cancelled on Sunday, 26 pairs on Monday and 25 pairs on Tuesday.

The pre-non-interlocking work had taken place on March 7 and March 8.

According to the Railways, these train arrangements have been made to avoid bunching between Naihati and Kalyani on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route.