Sealdah Division to roll out Eastern India’s first AC EMU local on Aug 10

Kolkata: Daily commuters on the Sealdah–Ranaghat suburban corridor are set for a cooler and more comfortable travel option soon, as Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division is all set to launch Eastern India’s first fully air-conditioned electric multiple unit (EMU) local service on Sunday, August 10.

The inaugural run will be flagged off from Sealdah station at 11 am on Sunday, with regular commercial operations starting the following day (Monday) from Ranaghat.

The 12-coach stainless-steel rake, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), is powered by 25 kV AC traction and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 110 kmph. Designed as a semi-fast ‘galloping’ service, it will cover the Sealdah–Ranaghat stretch in just 1 hour 40 minutes, halting only at Chakdaha, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Dum Dum and Bidhannagar.

Services will run during peak hours, with departures from Ranaghat at 8.29 am (arriving at Sealdah at 10.10 am) and from Sealdah at 6.50 pm (arriving at Ranaghat at 8.32 pm). The minimum ticket price is Rs 35 for the Sealdah–Dum Dum stretch, while a full journey to Ranaghat will cost Rs 120. Other key fares include Rs 60 to Barrackpore and Rs 90 to Naihati. Monthly season tickets (MSTs) will range from Rs 620 to Rs 2,430, with weekly and fortnightly passes also available.

The AC EMU offers seating for 1,126 passengers on stainless-steel three-seater benches in fully air-conditioned coaches. Built with straight-side stainless-steel walls, the rake is connected by wide, sealed vestibule gangways, allowing passengers to move easily between coaches. Wide, double-sealed panoramic glass windows offer an expansive view, while wear-resistant flooring adds to durability.

For safety, all doors are electrically operated and controlled by the driver or guard, opening only after the train halts at a station and closing before departure. Doors will remain shut while the train is in motion and announcements will inform passengers which side the doors will open.

Onboard features include GPS-enabled LED passenger information systems, CCTV surveillance in every coach, talk-back switches for emergencies, modular luggage racks and enhanced ride comfort.