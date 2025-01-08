Sealdah Division to operate 102 special trains for Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) will run 102 additional local train services between Sealdah and Namkhana to accommodate the large number of pilgrims attending the Gangasagar Mela. The special trains will operate from January 9 to 17.

In preparation for the anticipated rush, especially during high and low tides, 12-coach empty rakes will be stationed at Sealdah and Namkhana to assist with emergency crowd management. Special ladies’ compartments will also be designated on the trains to ensure the safety of female passengers. Deepak Nigam, Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah, on Wednesday confirmed the additional services and highlighted the measures taken to ensure smooth operations. A team of Mela officers will be stationed at Kakdwip from January 12 to 17 to coordinate with civil authorities.

Key stations such as Sealdah, Princep Ghat, Namkhana, Kakdwip and Lakshmikantapur will see enhanced facilities, including additional booking counters at Sealdah (5), Kakdwip (4) and Namkhana (3). Mobile UTS units will also be available at key locations.

To ensure passenger safety, the security department will deploy 25 officers with sufficient Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel across crucial stations. RPF personnel will also escort night-bound local trains, while dog squads will be deployed to conduct checks at stations and on trains.

CCTV surveillance has been increased with 16 cameras installed at Kakdwip, Namkhana and Lakshmikantapur.

Volunteers from Civil Defence, Scouts & Guides and St. John Ambulance Brigade will assist Railway officials during the Mela. Police assistance booths are being set up at major stations, along with emergency contact details and ‘May I Help You’ booths, staffed by RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. Three tower wagons will be on standby for overhead equipment failure.

Medical units will be stationed at Sealdah, Kakdwip, and Namkhana stations, with first aid facilities, ambulances, wheelchairs and stretchers available for passenger care. Additionally, arrangements for loud hailers, clean drinking water, sanitary facilities and emergency lighting have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of passengers throughout the event.