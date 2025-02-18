Sealdah Division introduces special measures for Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has designated dedicated platforms for Kumbh Mela-bound trains as part of special measures to prevent accidents and manage crowd effectively. Additionally, authorities have decided that once a platform number for a mail or express train is announced via the public address system, it will not be changed.

These steps were taken following an inspection by Deepak Nigam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah, on Monday. He instructed officials to take extra precautions as thousands of pilgrims travel to Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh.

According to officials, most trains to Prayagraj, Varanasi and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) stations, including the Sealdah-Ajmer Express, Sealdah-Anand Vihar Sampark Kranti, Sealdah-Bikaner Duronto, Sealdah Rajdhani and Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express, are already fully booked in both AC and sleeper classes until February 24. To avoid any untoward incidents, the DRM has ordered strict monitoring of unreserved ticket sales.

To ensure this, the sale of unreserved tickets will be closely monitored at the highest level at regular intervals. This will help detect any sudden surge in ticket sales and allow authorities to take preventive measures to avoid stampede-like situations.

Additionally, the National Train Enquiry System will be updated with real-time information on arrivals, departures and platform allocations to ensure passengers receive accurate updates. Platform occupancy details will also be prominently displayed on digital boards.

Security arrangements have been strengthened, with round-the-clock CCTV monitoring by specially trained Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. Additional RPF officers will be deployed to control queues and ensure orderly boarding on trains heading to Prayagraj. For passenger convenience, more battery-operated carts, wheelchairs and stretchers will be available at Sealdah and Kolkata stations. An ambulance and a 24/7 medical team, including doctors and paramedics, have also been stationed at Sealdah.

The station manager has been directed to ensure adequate staff to assist pilgrims.