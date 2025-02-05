Sealdah Division finishes Limited Height Subways

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) has successfully constructed two Limited Height Subways (LHS) on the Krishnanagar-Lalgola section at level crossing gates 107 and 118. They also commissioned Electronic Interlocking (EI) systems at Ballygunge and Kankurgachi junctions ahead of schedule.

The LHS at gates 107 and 118 were commissioned simultaneously within a remarkable one-week timeframe, with no disruption to normal passenger services.

The insertions were carried out using sheet piling technology. This marked the first time this method has been used in Eastern Railway operations for Open Cut Box Insertion. In a parallel development, the Division expedited the commissioning of advanced Electronic Interlocking (EI) systems at the Ballygunge and Kankurgachi junctions. The upgrade, which involved replacing the ageing Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) systems, necessitated the cancellation of over 100 local trains on February 1 and 2. Work commenced on the night of January 31 and was completed ahead of schedule, concluding at 2:45 am on February 3. The project also included the installation of automatic signalling across 6.53 route kilometres between Ballygunge and Kankurgachi. Six new signals were installed.