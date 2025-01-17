Sealdah Division earns nearly Rs 24L

Kolkata: As pilgrims flocked to the state for the holy dip at Gangasagar Mela, the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway generated approximately

Rs 23,84,861 from Namkhana and Kakdwip between January 12 and January 16.

The Sealdah Division attributed the earnings of this revenue to the strategic implementation of additional ticket counters and mobile ticketing facilities through M-UTS, which enabled booking clerks to serve passengers directly, eliminating long queues and benefiting elderly and needy passengers. Revenue from Kakdwip amounted to Rs 15,90,411, while Namkhana contributed Rs 7,94,450. The division operated 102 special trains from Sealdah to Namkhana and Kakdwip, ensuring a smooth flow of pilgrims to the holy site for the sacred dip.

A dedicated security team managed crowds and assisted needy passengers, with 24-hour CCTV surveillance ensuring safety. Security personnel were stationed at boarding and alighting points to maintain order and assist passengers, especially those with disabilities. Electrical, Engineering and Medical departments also contributed significantly, with illuminated stations, uninterrupted power supply, special waiting tents equipped with modern amenities, state-of-the-art toilets at Kakdwip and Namkhana and round-the-clock first aid and medical assistance.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah, Deepak Nigam praised the coordinated efforts.