Sealdah Division creates awareness about hazards of flying kites near electrified Railway lines

For the first time, the Sealdah Division has taken up a safety campaign to create awareness about the hazards of flying kites near electrified Railway lines. According to an official, the issue had persisted for a long time and created problems for the Railway as the kites get stuck to high voltage overhead wires leading to disruption in services.

The Traction Distribution department, which is responsible for the maintenance of the OverHead Equipment (OHE) that plays a pivotal role in safe and punctual train operations, are spearheading the campaign.

The department under the leadership of Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer of TRD Gopal Bose along with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sealdah Deepak Nigam are conducting comprehensive counselling sessions in the Titagarh-Kardah and Kakinara-Jagaddal sections, which are particularly prone to kite flying activities near Railway track.

Informative leaflets are also being distributed throughout the community to ensure that safety messages are received by everyone there. “Every year, unfortunate incidents where individuals unknowingly put themselves in harm’s way by flying kites near electrified railway lines,” Nigam said and expressed concern as the overhead wires carry extremely high voltage (25,000 volt), posing a significant risk of electrocution.

The overhead wires are extremely sensitive to the foreign objects. In case a kite or any other foreign object gets entangled with these wires, the system trips leading to failure which further causes disruption in movement of trains. According to an official, it has been a persistent problem for a long time and hopes that the awareness campaign by the Division would help in reducing such cases.

The campaign also aims to bring a sense of responsibility and caution among residents of the mentioned section reminding them that the thrill of kite flying should never compromise safety. Kites had posed a nuisance to flights as well in the past. In 2022, according to a news report, a kite struck the windshield of a turbo-prop aircraft while it was coming in to land at Kolkata airport.

Flying of kites in and around airports, specifically in areas through which flights take off and land, is

reportedly banned.