Sealdah Division collects over Rs 4 lakh fine in 2 days

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has collected Rs 4,41,498 in fines from ticketless travellers and passengers with unbooked luggage over a span of just two days, following a series of intensive ticket- checking drives.

Under the leadership of PCCM Uday Shankar Jha, the Sealdah Division recently conducted the special checking drives with an aim to reinforce adherence to Railway rules and educate passengers on the importance of ticket purchase. The first drive, held on the Sealdah-Barasat section, resulted in the apprehension of 728 ticketless passengers, generating Rs 1,91,720 in fines. The drive also uncovered 150 cases of unbooked luggage, leading to an additional Rs 26,060 in penalties. In total, the first drive registered 878 cases, with fines amounting to Rs 2,17,780. The second drive, conducted on the Sealdah-Lakshmikantpur section, yielded even higher revenues. A total of 673 passengers were found travelling without tickets, contributing Rs 1,78,320 in fines, while 199 cases of unbooked luggage were detected, resulting in penalties of Rs 43,610. The total fines collected in this drive amounted to Rs 2,23,718 from 872 cases.

PCCM Uday Shankar Jha urged passengers to prioritise ticket purchases. “Buying tickets is not just about following the rules, it also ensures a hassle-free journey experience for passengers and contributes to a more organised and efficient Railway system,” he said.