Sealdah Division: 18 stations to get infrastructure boost

Kolkata: Development works are in full swing to boost passenger amenities and facilities at various stations in the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway, which connects Kolkata to its northern and southern suburbs. Naihati Junction, Kalyani and Kalyani Ghosh Para have already completed 90 per cent of the planned improvements.

In total, 18 stations of the Sealdah Division under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are undergoing infrastructure development, which includes replacing platform sheds with biodegradable bamboo mat sheet, raising platform heights, constructing cafeterias, water booths, toilet, seating arrangements, Foot-Over Bridge and installing train indication boards. An official from the division noted that this marks the highest number of stations selected from a single division across the nation.

A media tour was recently organised to showcase the progress, led by senior Railway officials, including Vikash Kumar, Deputy Chief Project Manager, Engineering; Abhay Kumar, Senior Divisional Engineer, Sealdah and Arvind Kumar Singh, deputy Chief Project Manager Signal and Telecom. In which detailed information on the various aspects of the project, including scope of work, units and areas, sanctioned cost and an update on the progress of each work component, including completed and on-going stages were given.