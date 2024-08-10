Sealdah Div: Several local trains to remain cancelled on Sat, Sunday

Kolkata: Several local trains in the Sealdah Division will remain cancelled on Saturday and Sunday while a few express trains will be diverted owing to maintenance work.



According to the Eastern Railway (ER), a traffic block has been planned on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday between 12 am to 6 am to facilitate track maintenance work over Down CCR line (Sealdah-Dankuni line) at Dum Dum Junction Railway Station. Due to the work, one local train will remain cancelled on Saturday night while 21 local trains will remain cancelled on Sunday. These apart, journey of one pair of local train will be made short on Saturday while journeys of four pairs of local trains will be made short on Sunday.

These include some trains covering the Sealdah South section as well. Along with the cancellation and short termination of local trains, three express trains will be diverted through other routes owing to the maintenance work. Bamanhat-Sealdah, Uttarbanga Express will be diverted via Bandel-Naihati-Dum Dum Junction, instead of its usual route via Dankuni-Dum Dum.

As the train was scheduled to stop at the Dakshineswar station while moving through its original route, it will stop at Belghoria as an alternative. The Haldibari-Sealdah Darjeeling Mail and New Alipurduar-Sealdah Padatik Express will also be diverted via the same route as of Uttarbanga Express. ER authorities claimed that during the block period, maintenance activities such as track repairs, upgrades and other essential works will be conducted.