Sealdah Div: ‘No cancellation of trains on Saturday and Sunday’

Kolkata: Denying certain reports of train cancellation in Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway (ER), concerned authorities on Friday clearly stated that the information was not correct and there will be no cancellation of trains on July 20 and 21.

According to sources, certain reports of train cancellation were circulated claiming that on Saturday and Sunday (July 20 and 21) several local trains will be cancelled due to maintenance work in the Sealdah Division. As per the said information, four pairs of Up and Down trains, including Naihati-Bandel, Sealdah-Ranaghat, Sealdah-Shantipur and Kalyani Simanta-Naihati locals will be cancelled on Saturday. On Sunday, 12 pairs of local trains will be cancelled.

Denying the information, on Friday ER authorities claimed that the information was incorrect and there will be no cancellation of local trains on Saturday and Sunday. “We have come up with information about train cancellation on Saturday and Sunday. This information is not true. No trains will be cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. Normal Sunday services will be active,” said an official of the ER.