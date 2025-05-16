Sealdah Div launches spl ID badges for TTEs to stop impersonators

Kolkata: To tackle the growing problem of fake ticket examiners and enhance passenger safety, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has introduced specially coded Unique Identity badges bearing official logos for all Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs).

The initiative, implemented by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) Jasram Meena, was officially launched on Thursday by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena. These badges, now a mandatory part of the TTE uniform, are aimed at helping passengers and railway officials quickly and easily identify authorised personnel.

Railway officials believe the move will improve transparency and help prevent unauthorised individuals from posing as railway staff and illegally collecting fines from unsuspecting passengers.

“This initiative sets a new benchmark for ticket-checking staff within Indian Railways,” said DRM Saxena. “The introduction of the Unique Identity badge with logo is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency, transparency, and credibility of ticket-checking operations in the Sealdah Division, ultimately leading to a more seamless, secure and trustworthy travel experience for all passengers.”