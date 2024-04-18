Sealdah Div holds special camps for persons with disability

Kolkata: For the first time, the Commercial department of Sealdah Division is organising special camps for persons with disability to apply for concession certificates. The first camp was held at Krishnanagar, where around 53 persons with disability applied for the same.



The special camps are being organised under Senior DCM of Sealdah Division Santanu Chakraborty and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sealdah Deepak Nigam. According to an official, the people who needed Divyangjan concession to travel earlier had to physically come to Sealdah to collect form and paper works.

To make it convenient, the Sealdah Division decided to take this application facility to the individuals who need them via camps. This eliminates the need for them to travel to Sealdah for obtaining a concession certificate. The next camp is scheduled to take place in Berhampore April 19. “The Commercial department is committed to ensure that all divyangjans have equal access to this opportunity. The special camps for concession holders are part of a larger initiative to streamline the application procedure and make it user-friendly for those who need it the most. Krishnanagar camp was a grand success, with a large number of people turning up for the opportunity to submit their forms for feedback,” an official stated.