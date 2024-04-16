Sealdah Div distributes water among passengers

Kolkata: Amid rising temperature and uncomfortable weather, Sealdah Division has made arrangements for distribution of drinking water at various stations across the division.

“The scorching heat has been taking a toll on commuters, especially children and senior citizens. Considering the precarious condition, the Sealdah Division has taken proactive measures to ensure that everyone has access to safe drinking water,” Eastern Railway stated.

The arrangements were made by the Sealdah division and executed by the members of Scouts and Guide organisation along with the station staff.

In Malda Division, a similar drive was conducted on April 13. Scouts and guides team provided drinking water to passengers travelling from and via Malda Town station. They distributed cold water among passengers of general coaches at platform number one of Malda station. Water coolers, booths and taps there are also being inspected on a regular basis to ensure functionality.

Water coolers and dispensers have been installed at prominent locations within station premises as well. Similar initiatives have been taken by Metro Railway authorities as well. About 56 purified drinking water facilities are now available from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash stations of Blue Line.The quality of water supplied through these machines is being frequently checked with the help of suitable devices. In the water facilities, Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology or alternate superior technology is being used.The Regional Meteorological Department in Alipore had also advised people to ensure that they are hydrated and avoid prolonged heat exposure between 11 am to 4 pm. The department had issued heat wave warnings over districts of South Bengal from Tuesday till April 20. The temperature was expected to increase by three to five degree Celsius.