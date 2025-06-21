Sealdah Div cancels 30 local trains this weekend

Kolkata: A total of 30 suburban local trains in the Sealdah Division will remain cancelled this weekend due to essential maintenance work.

A seven-hour traffic and power block will be in effect from 10:50 pm on Saturday, June 21, to 5:50 am on Sunday, June 22, on the down main line within the Dum Dum Junction station limits under the Sealdah Division. The block has been scheduled for the complete conversion of point number 232B/233.

In view of the block, ten local trains on the Sealdah–Bangaon, Sealdah–Dankuni, and Sealdah–Baruipara routes will be cancelled on Saturday. The number of cancellations will be significantly higher on Sunday, with 20 local trains suspended across various routes, including Sealdah–Dankuni, Sealdah–Bangaon, Sealdah–Hasnabad, Sealdah–Barasat, Sealdah–Naihati, Sealdah–Habra, Sealdah–Kalyani Simanta and Sealdah–Dattapukur. In addition to the local train disruptions, several long-distance services will also be affected. The 22202 Puri–Sealdah Duronto Express, scheduled to depart on June 21, will be rescheduled by two hours and thirty minutes. The train will now depart from Puri at 10:15 pm instead of its regular departure time of 7:45 pm.

Two express trains will also be diverted. The Bamanhat–Sealdah Uttarbanga Express and the Haldibari–Sealdah Darjeeling Mail, both commencing their journeys on June 21, will run via the Bandel–Naihati–Sealdah route, bypassing the Dankuni–Sealdah section.

Furthermore, on Sunday, one Bangaon–Sealdah local service will be short-terminated at Dum Dum Cantonment, while a Sealdah–Bangaon service will originate from Dum Dum Cantonment instead of Sealdah.