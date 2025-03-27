Sealdah Div adds more ladies coaches to EMU locals

Kolkata: To enhance travel comfort and safety for women passengers, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has increased the number of ladies’ coaches in its 3-phase EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) local trains. The decision follows a rise in the number of women commuters, especially during peak hours.

Previously, each 12-coach EMU local train had two compartments reserved for women. While Sealdah Division operates Matribhumi special trains exclusively for women, the demand for reserved coaches has continued to grow. Under the new arrangement, in addition to the second coach from both ends of the 12-coach rakes, a portion of the third coach on each side has now been reserved for women. As a result, all 12-coach EMU trains will feature three dedicated ladies’ compartments.

“This will make suburban travel safer and more comfortable, promoting women’s safety, comfort and empowerment,” said a Sealdah Division spokesperson.