Sealdah Court seeks RG Kar case probe update from CBI

Kolkata: The Sealdah Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the details of the development in the investigation of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case by Monday.

During the hearing on Thursday, the magistrate concerned gave this direction after the parents of the deceased Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Hospital told the court that they are unaware of any updates.

Earlier, the CBI had informed the court that despite Sanjoy Roy being convicted for the rape and murder, the Central agency still continuing the probe into the allegations of evidence tampering. After the statement by the CBI before the trial court, the victim’s parents had appealed before the trial court to get further information about the ongoing probe.

The lawyer representing the parents mentioned that despite 90 days having passed, no supplementary chargesheet was submitted. Also, the parents were not informed about the developments as well. Meanwhile, the parents had moved the Supreme Court recently seeking clearance as to whether the Calcutta High Court can hear their plea for further investigation since they are convinced that Roy was not the only one involved in the crime.