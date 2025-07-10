Sealdah Court rejects RG Kar victim’s parents plea to visit crime scene

Kolkata: The Sealdah Court on Wednesday rejected a petition by the parents of the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim to allow their lawyer to visit the scene of crime.

The court also reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for giving a ‘no objection’ to the demand of the junior doctor’s parents.

The parents had earlier appealed before the Calcutta High Court for allowing them and their lawyer to visit the crime scene as they were facing issues during the hearings for not seeing the spot. The High Court, however, did not give any order and asked the petitioners to move to the Sealdah Court.

On Wednesday at the hearing, the magistrate mentioned that the demand of the junior doctor’s parents is similar to conducting a parallel investigation which cannot be allowed by the court. The magistrate also raised questions about the ‘no objection’ given by the CBI being the investigating agency.