Sealdah and Howrah div: 45 reservation offices to be open on Sunday mornings

Kolkata: Anticipating a rush of passengers during Durga Puja, the reservation offices in Sealdah and Howrah Division will remain open in the morning shift on Sundays between June 16 to July 14.



Due to the anticipated rush during the upcoming Puja, from June 16 to July 14 reservation offices in Sealdah and Howrah Division will remain open in the morning shift on Sundays, which is on June 16, June 23, June 30, July 07 and July 14, so that passengers can book tickets with ease.

As many as 45 reservation offices will remain open on Sunday, including Sealdah, Kolkata, Bidhannagar Road, Dum Dum Junction, Dum Dum Cantonment, Dakshineswar, Belgharia, Sodepur, Titagarh, Barrackpore, Shyamnagar, Kankinara, Naihati, Kanchrapara, Kalyani, Ranaghat, Majdia, Bagula, Santipur, Krishnanagar City, Bethuadahari, Debagram, Palashi, Beldanga, Berhampore Court, Murshidabad, Lalgola, Lakshmikantapur, Baruipur, Diamond Harbour, Birati, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Habra, Thakurnagar, Bangaon, Basirhat, Hasnabad, Jadavpur, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Sonarpur, Komagata Maru Budge Budge, Majherhat and Canning stations.

The Eastern Railway (ER) announced an achievement in passenger revenue for the month of May 2024. They recorded a passenger revenue of Rs 308.12 crore in the month of May 2024, marking an impressive growth of 1.82 per cent compared to the previous year in May 2023 of Rs 302.6 crore. “The robust revenue growth is attributed to the introduction of new trains and enhanced frequency of trains,” they stated. Several initiatives were undertaken by ER to boost passenger satisfaction and revenue, including the launch of summer, winter and different festival season special trains, introduction of high-speed trains on popular routes and the enhancement of passenger amenities at stations and on trains.