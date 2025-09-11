Sealdah AC locals to halt at more stations from Sept 15

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will introduce additional stoppages on two of its three air-conditioned EMU locals from September 15 on a month-long experimental basis, in response to long-standing demands from daily commuters.

The Sealdah–Ranaghat AC local (31637/31638), introduced on August 10 as eastern India’s first fully air-conditioned EMU service, will halt at Belgharia and Shyam Nagar in addition to its existing stations. This will raise the number of stoppages from 11 to 13, though timings will remain unchanged.

The train will continue to leave Ranaghat at 8.29 am and reach Sealdah at 10.10 am, while in the return direction it will depart Sealdah at 6.50 pm and arrive at Ranaghat

at 8.32 pm. The Ranaghat–Bongaon–Sealdah AC EMU (33761/33762), which began service on September 5, will add five new halts at Chandpara, Machhalandapur, Ashok Nagar Road, Bira and Birati. Its stoppages will increase from 13 to 18. The train will continue to leave Ranaghat at 7.11 am and reach Sealdah at 9.37 am, with the Bongaon halt reduced to eight minutes instead of ten. On the return trip, it will depart Sealdah at 6.14 pm, reach Bongaon at 8.04 pm, leave at 8.10 pm after a six-minute halt, and terminate at Ranaghat at 8.41 pm. Officials said the move follows an “overwhelming response” to the three AC suburban services introduced in phases between Sealdah and Ranaghat, Bongaon and Krishnanagar. Patronage has been described as “encouraging”, with AC services seen as easing congestion on existing services while offering improved comfort.

During the trial, however, no new monthly season tickets will be issued for the additional stations. “After detailed analysis of footfall and patronage at the new halts, a decision will be taken on the continuance of these stoppages,” a Railway spokesperson said.