Sealdah: 121 kg cannabis seized from train

Kolkata: Thwarting an attempt to smuggle narcotics through the railway network, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division seized 121 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and detained eight individuals during a targeted operation on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a special RPF team conducted a raid on the 13148 Down Uttarbanga Express shortly after it arrived at Sealdah station on July 26. During the search, officers recovered six bags containing cannabis from the possession of the suspects, four men, two women and two juveniles.

The seized contraband, valued at approximately Rs 24.2 lakh, was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sealdah along with the accused. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.