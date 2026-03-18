Sealdah: 12 EMU services extended

Kolkata: Sealdah Division will extend 12 EMU services on the Bangaon, Canning and Diamond Harbour sections between March 23 and May 23, enabling direct connectivity and reducing the need for passengers to change trains mid-journey.



Railway officials said the extensions will ensure more services run up to terminal stations instead of terminating at intermediate points, easing congestion and improving journey time across the suburban network.

On the Bangaon section, trains that earlier terminated at Duttapukur and Gobardanga will now run up to Bangaon. Train 33617 (Sealdah–Duttapukur) will be extended to Bangaon, reaching at 11:44 am, with its return service 33622 originating from Bangaon at 11:55 am. Late evening services 33685 from Sealdah and 33271 from Dum Dum, which earlier terminated at Gobardanga, will also run up to Bangaon, reaching at 10:31 pm and 9:04 pm respectively. Their return services 33382 and 33686 will start from Bangaon.

On the Canning section, trains 34392 and 30552, which earlier terminated at Champahati and Ghutiari Sharif, will now run up to Canning. Their return services, 30511 and 34391, will originate from Canning.

On the Diamond Harbour section, train 34898 from Sealdah, which earlier terminated at Magrahat, will be extended up to Diamond Harbour, arriving at 8:38 pm. The return service 34899 will originate from Diamond Harbour at 8:34 pm.