SDO Tamajit Chakraborty assumes charge of new Dhupguri sub-division

Jalpaiguri: A notification was issued on Friday for the establishment of Dhupguri as a separate sub-division within the Jalpaiguri district. Following the issuance of the notification, Tamajit Chakraborty, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Jalpaiguri Sadar, assumed charge of the new sub-division on Saturday.

The state government has entrusted him with the additional responsibility of overseeing the Dhupguri sub-division.Chakraborty took charge of the SDO office on Saturday. Subsequently, he conducted a meeting with other officials to assess the progress of ongoing government projects and discuss future plans.

Expressing his enthusiasm, SDO Tamajit Chakraborty stated: “The establishment of Dhupguri sub-division is in line with the Chief Minister’s directives. I am delighted to contribute to the development of both Jalpaiguri and Dhupguri sub-divisions. During a meeting at my new office on Saturday, we addressed various issues. The CM has emphasised reaching out to the public through the ‘Samasya Samadhan Janasanyog Karmasuchi’ camps. Banarhat and Dhupguri blocks have received specific instructions in this regard. The CM has outlined 20 projects under the ‘Samasya Samadhan Janasanyog Karmasuchi.’ I will conduct surprise visits to assess the progress of these projects and personally engage with the common people to understand the status of initiatives such as the ‘Jal Swapna’ project and food distribution, taking necessary measures accordingly.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, SDO Chakraborty was warmly received upon entering his office. Members of the Dhupguri Nagarik Manch, school students, Dhupguri BDO Jayant Roy, Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sasthya Karmadhakshya and district TMC president Mahua Gope, TMC Women district president Nurjahan Begum, and other government officials were present.

Additionally, residents of the new Dhupguri subdivision celebrated throughout the day. A rally organised by the Nagarik Manch, starting from Dhupguri Dakbungalow premises and featuring a band party, paraded through the city.